Apple, Microsoft lead big tech losses as inflation fears rise

May 18, 2022

Markets Open At The New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Big-name tech stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and HP Inc. (HPQ) were unable to put the brakes on a day of losses, Wednesday, as the sector was caught up in broad selloff spurred on by the disappointing quarterly results from two of America's biggest retailers.
  • Target (TGT) shares ended the day down by nearly 25% after the retailer reported first-quarter results that failed to meet Wall Street's forecasts, and also gave a second-quarter outlook that was weaker than expected. Target (TGT) cited higher fuel costs among the reasons impacting its earnings and sales.
  • Wal-Mart (WMT) fell almost 7% in the wake of its weaker-than-expected report and outlook in which it also said business was hampered by rising fuel costs and inflation.
  • And it was consumer fears about inflation not easing any time soon that spurred investors into selling mode, and which drove down the shares of many tech bellwethers.
  • Among the tech sector kingpins, Apple (AAPL) fell 5.6% on the day, while Intel (INTC) gave up 4.6%, Microsoft fell almost 5% and HP (HPQ) dropped by 7% on the day.
  • Salesforce (CRM), which Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry upgraded to buy from neutral, saw its shares fall 4%. Baldry said that Salesforce may be in line to benefit from renewed growth in the second half of the year.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares ended the day down by more than 4% ahead of its quarterly results due after the market close.
