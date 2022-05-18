Energy roundup - good data, bad price action

May 18, 2022 4:07 PM ETEQT, SPY, XLE, BTU, CEIX, XOM, CVX, VLO, PSX, APA, MRO, USO, NG1:COM, PXD, UNGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Energy stocks (XLE) were not immune from Wednesday's steep selloff in equities (SPY), despite relatively positive developments across the commodity landscape.
  • Natural gas prices (UNG) traded green most of the day, and are set to close flat, as continued production growth challenges led Pioneer's (PXD) Sheffield to forecast Henry Hub (NG1:COM) reaching $10/mcf this year.
  • US crude oil (USO) inventories fell by 7.9mb last week, as reported by the EIA Wednesday morning.
  • And despite rising refinery utilization, 95% on the east coast and 92% nationally, gasoline inventories collapsed by almost 5mb on the week.
  • HSBC added to the chorus of Wall Street banks calling "higher-for-longer" refining margins Wednesday, as JPMorgan's commodity strategist called for $6.00 retail gasoline prices this summer, and China cut gasoline and diesel exports by over 50%.
  • In-basin coal prices east of the Mississippi continued their stratospheric rise, as elevated natural gas and seaborne coal prices improved cost support for the sector.
  • Nevertheless, natural gas heavyweight EQT (EQT) fell 5%, while oil names like Marathon (MRO) and Apache (APA) fell 6%; despite positive refining commentary and collapsing product inventories, Philips (PSX) and Valero (VLO) fell 2-3%, as did integrated producers Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM).
  • Record in-basin coal prices were not enough to save US coal equities, as Peabody (BTU) fell 5% on the day.
  • Most bull cases for energy equities rely heavily on supply constraints stemming from underinvestment, while bears point to an impending recession impacting demand; for now, the data is strong, but Wednesday's selloff spared no sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.