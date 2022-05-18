Cisco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01, revenue of $12.84B misses by $500M

May 18, 2022 4:08 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • Cisco press release (NASDAQ:CSCO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $12.84B (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by $500M.
  • Solid demand with product order growth up 8% year over year
  • Progress on business model transformation with total Annualized Recurring Revenue at $22.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% year over year.
  • Q4 Guidance: Revenue: (1)% to (5.5)% decline year over year, Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.60 to $0.70; Non-GAAP: $0.76 to $0.84 vs. consensus of $0.92.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue: 2% to 3% growth year over year, Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.75 to $2.85; Non-GAAP: $3.29 to $3.37 vs. consensus of $3.44.
  • Shares -12.41%.
