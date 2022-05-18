Cisco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01, revenue of $12.84B misses by $500M
May 18, 2022 4:08 PM ET Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cisco press release (NASDAQ:CSCO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $12.84B (+0.3% Y/Y) misses by $500M.
- Solid demand with product order growth up 8% year over year
- Progress on business model transformation with total Annualized Recurring Revenue at $22.4 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% year over year.
- Q4 Guidance: Revenue: (1)% to (5.5)% decline year over year, Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.60 to $0.70; Non-GAAP: $0.76 to $0.84 vs. consensus of $0.92.
- FY 2022 Guidance: Revenue: 2% to 3% growth year over year, Earnings per Share: GAAP: $2.75 to $2.85; Non-GAAP: $3.29 to $3.37 vs. consensus of $3.44.
- Shares -12.41%.