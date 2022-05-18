Globus Maritime inks building contracts for 2 fuel efficient bulk carriers
May 18, 2022 4:09 PM ETGlobus Maritime Limited (GLBS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) said Wednesday it signed 2 contracts for the construction and purchase of 2 fuel efficient bulk carriers of ~64K DWT each.
- The sister ships will be built at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering in China.
- The first one is scheduled to be delivered during Q3 of 2024 and the second one slated for Q4 of 2024.
- Total consideration for the construction of the vessels is ~$70.3M, which GLBS intends to finance with a combination of debt and cash on hand.
- GLBS will explore the best options at the relevant financing time.