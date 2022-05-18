Enanta Pharma says phase 2b study evaluating EDP-938 did not meet main goal
May 18, 2022 4:12 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Wednesday said its phase 2b study evaluating its inhibitor EDP-938 in adults with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) did not meet its main goal.
- The main goal, or primary endpoint, of the study was reduction in total symptom score with EDP-938 compared to a placebo.
- RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
- ENTA said a statistically significant difference in the number of subjects achieving undetectable RSV RNA at the end of treatment at day 5 was observed with EDP-938 vs. placebo.
- EDP-938 was also safe and well-tolerated.
- ENTA said it continues to evaluate EDP-938 in ongoing and planned clinical studies in high-risk populations.