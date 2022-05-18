Enanta Pharma says phase 2b study evaluating EDP-938 did not meet main goal

May 18, 2022 4:12 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Lung Virus Infection

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Wednesday said its phase 2b study evaluating its inhibitor EDP-938 in adults with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) did not meet its main goal.
  • The main goal, or primary endpoint, of the study was reduction in total symptom score with EDP-938 compared to a placebo.
  • RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
  • ENTA said a statistically significant difference in the number of subjects achieving undetectable RSV RNA at the end of treatment at day 5 was observed with EDP-938 vs. placebo.
  • EDP-938 was also safe and well-tolerated.
  • ENTA said it continues to evaluate EDP-938 in ongoing and planned clinical studies in high-risk populations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.