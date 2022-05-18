Why did Etsy shares slump on Wednesday? A roiled retail sector

May 18, 2022 4:15 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Etsy’s (NASDAQ:ETSY) drop on Wednesday was far from unique.

After Target’s (TGT) quarterly print caused its own stock to plummet, much of the retail sector followed after it. In short, the comments on the weakening consumer and significant impacts to profits stemming from supply chain and inflation pressures have significantly turned sentiment on retail names.

In internet retail, Etsy (ETSY -10.5%), Amazon (AMZN -7.1%), eBay (EBAY -4.2%), Shopify (SHOP -3.2%), Carvana (CVNA -15.7%), and more all fell sharply on the news. Indeed, only in the context of the drops seen by Target (TGT -24.9%), Costco (COST -12.4%), BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ -16.3%), and other defensive names is the blow from losses in eCommerce lightened a bit.

Not great, not terrible.

Read more on broad retail sector selloffs on Wednesday.

