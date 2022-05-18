HealthStream acquires remaining stake in healthcare tech firm CloudCME

May 18, 2022 4:15 PM ETHealthStream, Inc. (HSTM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) said Wednesday it acquired the remaining stake in CloudCME, a Nashville-based healthcare technology company.
  • HSTM originally invested in CloudCME in Mar. 2019 when it purchased ~20% stake in the firm.
  • Consideration for CloudCME's outstanding equity that HSTM did not previously own was ~$4.08M in cash and $4.08M in HSTM shares issued through a private placement.
  • With this acquisition, HSTM adds an essential SaaS-based application to its ecosystem for critical workforce needs of healthcare organizations associated with CME/CE management.
  • "The addition of CloudCME, coupled with our acquisition of Rievent Technologies, establishes HSTM as a market-leader for CME and CE management and delivery applications for healthcare organizations," said Kevin O’Hara, SVP and general manager, platform solutions, HealthStream.
