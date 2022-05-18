Bath & Body Works Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.12, revenue of $1.45B beats by $10M
May 18, 2022 4:17 PM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bath & Body Works press release (NYSE:BBWI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.45B (-52.0% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares -7%.
- The company is forecasting second quarter earnings from continuing operations per diluted share between $0.60 and $0.65, compared to $0.77 earnings from continuing operations per diluted share in the prior year.
- For fiscal 2022, the company is forecasting earnings from continuing operations per diluted share between $3.80 and $4.15, compared to $4.51 adjusted earnings from continuing operations per diluted share in 2021 and its previous guidance of between $4.30 and $4.70.