HF Foods Group gets additional Nasdaq non-compliance letter

May 18, 2022 4:27 PM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) has received additional non-compliance letter from Nasdaq, this time due to delay in filing of its Q1 report on Form 10-Q.
  • The delay is linked to an ongoing review of accounting issues relating to the company's business combination with B&R Global in 2019.
  • HF Foods Group (HFFG) also received a notification letter in April 2022, related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report.
  • It has until May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules. If the plan is accepted, it may be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K's due date, or until Sep. 27, 2022, to regain compliance.
