MEDIROM Healthcare gets Nasdaq notification related to delayed filing of annual report

May 18, 2022 4:29 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM) on Wednesday said it got a notice from Nasdaq on May 17 stating that the company was not in compliance with a listing rule due to a delay in a periodic filing.
  • MRM, a health services provider in Japan, has yet to file its annual report on form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • The company has 60 calendar days from the date of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • MRM said it intends to file the form 20-F prior to the ending of the 60-day period.
  • U.S.-listed shares of MRM earlier closed -4.1% at $6.80.
