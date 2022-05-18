Ally Invest introduces Wealth Management advisory service
May 18, 2022 4:29 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ally Invest, the online brokerage and wealth management unit of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), has launched its Wealth Management advisory service, entering the field of personalized advice and portfolio strategies.
- The new service requires clients to have a minimum of $100K in investable assets and incur a blended advisory fee of 0.75-0.85%, the company said Wednesday.
- As of now, Ally Invest Wealth Management is available to existing Ally Bank and Invest customers only. More information on the matter will be released in the coming months, it said.
- Ultimately, the new offering will enable customers to conduct banking and investing activities all in one place. And "our new wealth management offering makes dedicated, holistic human advisory more accessible by lowering the barriers to entry," said Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Ally.
- In February, Ally Financial said it will use Pagaya analytics to expand credit access to more customers.