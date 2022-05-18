Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk to step down
May 18, 2022 4:37 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)UABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) said Wednesday Patrik Frisk will step down as president and CEO and as a member of the board, effective Jun. 1.
- UAA has begun an internal and external search process to identify a permanent president and CEO.
- Until a successor is named, UAA appointed COO Colin Browne as interim president and CEO, effective Jun. 1.
- Frisk will remain with UAA as an advisor through Sept. 1 to support the transition.
- UAA stock, which ended 7.6% lower on Wednesday, slipped 2.2% aftermarket following the announcement.
- UA stock, which ended 6.9% lower, slipped 2.7% aftermarket.