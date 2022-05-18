Labcorp launches new test for people with skin cancer

May 18, 2022 4:45 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Melanoma - a malignant tumor of the skin

Nasekom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday said it had launched a new test to measure lymphocyte-activation gene 3 ((LAG-3)) expression levels by immunohistochemistry in tumor tissue.
  • LAG-3 is a protein that plays an important part in modulating T-cell expansion and function. It has a demonstrable clinical benefit in patients with melanoma, a rarer type of skin cancer.
  • Immunohistochemistry is a method for localizing or selectively identifying specific antigens in tissues or cells using immunostaining.
  • LH said the new test is available for use in both clinical trials and for the care and treatment of patients.
  • Labcorp on Tuesday received FDA authorization for the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) COVID-19 test that can also detect flu and respiratory syncytial viruses at the same time.
  • Labcorp stock earlier closed -2.1% at $242.45.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.