Labcorp launches new test for people with skin cancer
May 18, 2022 4:45 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) on Wednesday said it had launched a new test to measure lymphocyte-activation gene 3 ((LAG-3)) expression levels by immunohistochemistry in tumor tissue.
- LAG-3 is a protein that plays an important part in modulating T-cell expansion and function. It has a demonstrable clinical benefit in patients with melanoma, a rarer type of skin cancer.
- Immunohistochemistry is a method for localizing or selectively identifying specific antigens in tissues or cells using immunostaining.
- LH said the new test is available for use in both clinical trials and for the care and treatment of patients.
- Labcorp on Tuesday received FDA authorization for the first direct-to-consumer (non-prescription) COVID-19 test that can also detect flu and respiratory syncytial viruses at the same time.
- Labcorp stock earlier closed -2.1% at $242.45.