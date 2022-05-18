Ventas rating outlook upped to Stable at S&P Global on SHOP recovery

May 18, 2022 4:54 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

wooden cubes and REIT, coins, the concept of taxation, increase taxes and fees

Stanislau Kharytanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • S&P Global on Wednesday has upgraded health care REIT Ventas' (NYSE:VTR) rating outlook to Stable from negative, as its SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) shows promising signs of improvement.
  • The credit ratings giant also affirmed Ventas's (VTR) issuer credit rating of BBB+, an investment-grade status according to S&P's standards.
  • Ventas’s (VTR) same store SHOP occupancy ended Q1 at an average of 83%, an improvement of 420 basis points since the pandemic trough in early 2021, S&P said, citing healthy demographic trends and a favorable supply backdrop, prompting further improvement to occupancy.
  • With regards to VTR shares, SA's Quant Rating screens it as a Hold, with the best factor grade in momentum and the worst in growth. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street Analyst rating views the REIT as a Buy (8 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 10 Hold).
  • Earlier, Ventas got upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse on SHOP exposure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.