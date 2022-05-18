Ventas rating outlook upped to Stable at S&P Global on SHOP recovery
May 18, 2022 4:54 PM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- S&P Global on Wednesday has upgraded health care REIT Ventas' (NYSE:VTR) rating outlook to Stable from negative, as its SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) shows promising signs of improvement.
- The credit ratings giant also affirmed Ventas's (VTR) issuer credit rating of BBB+, an investment-grade status according to S&P's standards.
- Ventas’s (VTR) same store SHOP occupancy ended Q1 at an average of 83%, an improvement of 420 basis points since the pandemic trough in early 2021, S&P said, citing healthy demographic trends and a favorable supply backdrop, prompting further improvement to occupancy.
- With regards to VTR shares, SA's Quant Rating screens it as a Hold, with the best factor grade in momentum and the worst in growth. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street Analyst rating views the REIT as a Buy (8 Strong Buy, 4 Buy, 10 Hold).
- Earlier, Ventas got upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse on SHOP exposure.