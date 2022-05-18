FDA Commissioner Califf to testify on baby formula shortage at House hearing Thursday
- U.S. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf will appear before a subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee on Thursday to answer questions regarding the nation's baby formula shortage.
- He is also slated to discuss the FDA's fiscal year 2023 budget request.
- Califf will be back on Capitol Hill on May 25 before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Executives from Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY), and the Gerber division of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF)(OTCPK:NSRGY) will also testify.
- The FDA is now allowing foreign manufacturers to export baby formula to alleviate the shortage.