ION Geophysical gets NYSE notice of delisting proceedings
May 18, 2022 5:25 PM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) said Wednesday it received a notice from NYSE, saying it will begin proceedings to delist IO's stock from the exchange.
- The decision was reached because IO had fallen below NYSE's continued listing standard of maintaining a minimum average market cap over a 30 trading day period of at least $15M.
- Trading in IO stock was suspended after market close on Wednesday.
- IO expects its stock will be quoted on the OTC Expert Market.
- Last month, IO had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.