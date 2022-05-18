ION Geophysical gets NYSE notice of delisting proceedings

May 18, 2022 5:25 PM ETION Geophysical Corporation (IO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) said Wednesday it received a notice from NYSE, saying it will begin proceedings to delist IO's stock from the exchange.
  • The decision was reached because IO had fallen below NYSE's continued listing standard of maintaining a minimum average market cap over a 30 trading day period of at least $15M.
  • Trading in IO stock was suspended after market close on Wednesday.
  • IO expects its stock will be quoted on the OTC Expert Market.
  • Last month, IO had filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.