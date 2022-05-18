Kohl's loses two top execs amid hunt for buyer
May 18, 2022 5:28 PM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has announced that two key C-suite execs are leaving as the company looks for a buyer.
- In an SEC filing issued late Wednesday, Kohl's says Greg Revelle, its chief marketing officer, will be exiting effective June 1.
- Also, Doug Howe, the company's chief merchandising officer, is leaving effective immediately.
- Kohl's stock (KSS) slipped 11% Wednesday amid the market sell-off; the stock is down 29% over the past month.
- Shares are down another 3.2% after hours Wednesday.