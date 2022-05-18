Cascade Acquisition intends to liquidate over anticipated inability relating to business combination

May 18, 2022 5:34 PM ETCascade Acquisition Corp. (CAS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS) said it intends to dissolve and liquidate due to its anticipated inability relating to a business combination.
  • The company said it will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its IPO at a per share redemption price of ~$10.10.
  • The public shares will be deemed cancelled as of the close of business on May 24 and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.
  • The redemption of the public shares is expected to be completed within 10 business days after May 24.
  • Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company is CAS's transfer agent.
  • CAS said its initial stockholders have waived their redemption rights with respect to its outstanding common stock issued prior to the IPO.
  • There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions for the warrants, which will expire worthless.
