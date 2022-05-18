Ascend Wellness gets another $36.5M in credit facility
May 18, 2022 5:50 PM ETAscend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) closes on $36.5M of additional funding under the increase option of its existing term loan credit facility.
- In August 2021, the company announced it had closed on a $210M senior secured term loan credit facility with Seaport Global Securities as lead manager.
- "lenders and are pleased to secure $36.5 million of additional financing. This financing will support our investments in near-term growth initiatives including the expansion of our Pennsylvania assets and acquisition of MedMen NY. We continue to explore all financing options including additional capacity under the term loan increase option," said Dan Neville, CFO.