Ascend Wellness gets another $36.5M in credit facility

  • Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH) closes on $36.5M of additional funding under the increase option of its existing term loan credit facility.
  • In August 2021, the company announced it had closed on a $210M  senior secured term loan credit facility with Seaport Global Securities as lead manager.
  • "lenders and are pleased to secure $36.5 million of additional financing. This financing will support our investments in near-term growth initiatives including the expansion of our Pennsylvania assets and acquisition of MedMen NY. We continue to explore all financing options including additional capacity under the term loan increase option," said Dan Neville, CFO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.