Hot Stocks: Retail bloodbath; truckers fall; TGI plunges on earnings; DLO, VHI rise

Wall Street endured a tsunami of selling on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Target concentrated anxiety about inflation and the consumer. The Dow declined nearly 1,200 points, while the Dow and Nasdaq each retreated more than 4%.

With Target's results sitting at the epicenter of the sell-off, the retail sector was among the hardest hit on the session. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ), Petco (WOOF), Dollar Tree (DLTR), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Wayfair (W) were among the high-profile names to post double-digit percentage declines on the session.

Outside of retail, other stocks were impacted by the fear swirling around Target's results. Trucking firms Saia, Inc. (SAIA), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and XPO Logistics (XPO) all posted notable losses as well, each reaching new 52-week lows.

Elsewhere in the market, Triumph Group (TGI) posted an earnings-related decline of its own. Shares plunged almost 20% following the release of its quarterly results.

Some stocks were able to escape the general decline. dLocal (DLO) rallied on its quarterly update. Meanwhile, Valhi Inc. (VHI) added to recent gains to reach another new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

The release of disappointing earnings from Target prompted sector-wide selling among retailers. Results from the industry leader pointed to compressing margins, as high inflation cut into the bottom line. This followed a similarly somber note struck by Walmart (WMT) earlier in the week.

TGT ended the day lower by nearly 25%. This paced an overall slide in the industry. Dillard's (DDS) was among the other leaders in the decline, falling 17%.

Meanwhile, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) declined 16%. Petco (WOOF) dropped about 15%, while Dollar Tree (DLTR), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Wayfair (W) all retreated about 14%.

TGT, WOOF, DKS, WSM and W all reached new 52-week lows as well. WMT dropped another 7% on the session, adding to post-earnings losses recorded earlier in the week and also pushing to a fresh 52-week low.

Standout Gainer

dLocal (DLO) drew significant buying interest after announcing better-than-expected revenue for its latest quarter.

The Uruguay-based commerce payments platform reported a GAAP profit that matched expectations, with Q1 total payment volume just missing projections at $2.1B. However, the firm's revenue exceeded analysts' consensus, more than doubling from last year to reach $87.5M.

DLO ended Wednesday's trading at $22.20, an advance of $2.95 on the day. The advance took the stock further off a 52-week low of $15.19 reached last week.

The stock has climbed 46% from its low. Still, even with the recent rebound, DLO remains about 37% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Loser

The release of quarterly results spurred a substantial decline in shares of Triumph Group (TGI), a maker components and systems for the aerospace industry. Dragged down by weak results and guidance, the stock retreated about 18%.

The company missed expectations on both its top and bottom lines. Results included a 17% decline in revenues, which dropped to a level below $387M.

Meanwhile, the firm's outlook also came up short. TGI predicted a full-year sales figure between $1.2B and $1.3B. Analysts were looking for a total of around $1.48B.

Notable New High

With the broader market suffering a steep decline, Wednesday saw few stocks reaching new 52-week highs. Chemical and waste management company Valhi Inc. (VHI) managed to buck the overall trend to extend its recent peak.

The stock added to a recent upswing, rising nearly 9% on the session. VHI closed the day at $45.32, marking an advance of $3.71. Shares also established a new intraday 52-week high of $45.46.

The advance added to a longer-term rally that began in early March, spurred higher in recent weeks by the release of well-received quarterly results. The stock has more than doubled since its close on March 9, when the stock reached its lowest finish of 2022.

Notable New Low

The fallout from Target's disappointing results was not limited to the retail sector. Amid worries about a slowdown in consumer spending, trucking and logistics stocks also took a hit, sending many in that sector to new 52-week lows.

Along with the concerns surrounding the retail sector, which could stymie demand for trucking services, the space was also hit by ongoing anxiety about fuel prices. At the same time, Morgan Stanley lowered its price targets for a segment known as less-than-truckload shipping, or LTL.

Given these pressures, Saia, Inc. (SAIA) dropped $26.09 on Wednesday to close at $181.35. This represented a decline of nearly 13%. In addition, shares reached a new intraday 52-week low of $175.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) and XPO Logistics (XPO) also set new 52-week lows during the session. ODFL dropped almost 13%, while XPO retreated almost 10%.

