Dish Network to sell AT&T Internet in distribution deal

May 18, 2022 6:16 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have a distribution agreement whereby Dish will sell AT&T Internet services starting today.
  • That includes re-selling AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds.
  • “Adding AT&T Internet to our robust lineup of TV and home integration services enhances our ability to provide better overall service, technology and value to our customers," says Dish TV's Amir Ahmed.
  • The news follows on last summer's development where Dish Network (DISH) signed a 10-year agreement worth at least $5 billion to make AT&T (T) the primary partner for Dish's mobile virtual network operations - meaning that AT&T would provide network service for Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile and Republic Wireless customers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.