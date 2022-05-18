Dish Network to sell AT&T Internet in distribution deal
May 18, 2022 6:16 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AT&T (NYSE:T) and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have a distribution agreement whereby Dish will sell AT&T Internet services starting today.
- That includes re-selling AT&T Fiber with Hyper-Gig speeds.
- “Adding AT&T Internet to our robust lineup of TV and home integration services enhances our ability to provide better overall service, technology and value to our customers," says Dish TV's Amir Ahmed.
- The news follows on last summer's development where Dish Network (DISH) signed a 10-year agreement worth at least $5 billion to make AT&T (T) the primary partner for Dish's mobile virtual network operations - meaning that AT&T would provide network service for Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile and Republic Wireless customers.