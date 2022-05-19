Group 1 Automotive raises dividend by ~3% to $0.37/share and increases buyback program by $175M to $250M
May 19, 2022 1:29 AM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) declares $0.37/share quarterly dividend, 2.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.36.
- Forward yield 0.85%
- Payable June 15; for shareholders of record June 1; ex-div May 31.
- GPI's board have authorized an increase in the purchase of its common stock by $175M to $250M.
- The company also updated their year-to-date repurchase activity of 796,060 shares of common stock at an average price of $179.72 for a total of $143.1M.
- The company expects to fund the repurchase by cash from operations.