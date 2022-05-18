Biden invokes Defense Production Act to alleviate baby formula shortage
May 18, 2022 7:15 PM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- President Biden Wednesday evening invoked the Defense Production Act to increase supplies of baby formula during an unprecedented shortage.
- Specifically, Biden is mandating that manufacturers "direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good."
- The president is also allowing Department of Defense air cargo contracts to be used to fly baby formula supplies from overseas to the U.S.
- Two days ago, the U.S. FDA issued guidance to allow the importation of foreign-made baby formula.
- On May 25, executives from several large formula manufacturers -- Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY), and the Gerber division of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF)(OTCPK:NSRGY) will testify before a House committee.