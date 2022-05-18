Peloton in person classes to return to NYC studio this summer

May 18, 2022

African-American man on exercise bike at home

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

  • Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in person spinning classes will return in the New York City studio this summer.
  • Peloton members will be able to attend live classes in NYC the studio this summer, Robin Arzon, Peloton head instructor announced during a 20 minute hip hop spin class on Wednesday. Arzon, who currently does her instruction from the NYC studio, didn't indicate if other Peloton studios will also offer live classes.
  • "This summer, I'm not going to say when, we are going to welcome riders," Arzon announced. "I hope to see you all in the studio this summer."
  • Peloton shut down its studios in New York City and London in April 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
