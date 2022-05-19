Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said after Wednesday's U.S. market close that it agreed to provide as much as $400M in interim debt financing to Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ), and will extend the date by which Turquoise Hill is required to raise additional equity capital to year-end 2022.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said its move would enable Turquoise Hill (TRQ) to fund the ongoing development of the Oyu Tolgoi mining project in Mongolia.

Rio Tinto (RIO) proposed in March to buy out the 49% of Turquoise Hill (TRQ) it does not already own for ~$2.7B, paving the way for direct ownership of Oyu Tolgoi.

But the offer is opposed by some major Turquoise Hill (TRQ) shareholders, including activist investor Pentwater Capital, which said Rio Tinto's (RIO) bid was too low.

With demand slammed by China's COVID-19 lockdowns, Chinese iron ore futures recently plunged to two-month lows.