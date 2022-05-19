Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) unveiled plans late Wednesday to build the world's largest clean ammonia plant, and is evaluating Geismar, Louisiana, as the preferred site.

The planned $2B plant would produce 1.2M metric tons of clean ammonia, with 1.8M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide to be captured, achieving at least a 90% reduction in carbon emissions.

Nutrien (NTR) said it is progressing the proposed project to the front-end engineering design phase, with a final investment decision expected in 2023 and, if approved, full production by 2027.

Nutrien (NTR) said it signed a term sheet with Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to transport and store carbon dioxide captured from the proposed plant.

"The new plant will use auto thermal reforming technology to achieve the lowest carbon footprint of any plant at this scale and has the potential to transition to net-zero emissions with future modifications," the company said.

Fertilizer peer CF Industries recently announced plans with Mitsui to build a $2B plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast to produce low-carbon ammonia for fuel.