Japan -1.82%. Japan trade balance for April Y -839.2bn (vs. expected Y -1150bn).

More info on the Japan April trade deficit.

More on the Japanese March machinery order data - strong beat.

China -0.08%. Car sales in China up 27% m/m in the first half of May.

Hong Kong -2.25%

Australia -1.59%. Australian April Jobs: Employment +4.0K (vs. +30K expected) & Jobless rate 3.9%. (3.9%)

India -1.74%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -1164.52 points or -3.57% at 31490.06, S&P 500 down -165.17 points or 4.04% at 3923.67, while Nasdaq down -566.36 points or -4.73% at 11418.16.

NZ PPI for Q1 2022, PPI input and output both surge higher.

Coming on Friday Asia time - Japanese inflation data for April.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.61% to $110.87 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.09% to $110.78 per barrel.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.04%; S&P 500 +0.09%; Nasdaq -0.16%.