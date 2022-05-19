Asia-Pacific markets fell sharply after heavy losses on Wall Street overnight and led by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

May 19, 2022 1:21 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

display stock market charts

loveguli/E+ via Getty Images

Japan -1.82%. Japan trade balance for April Y -839.2bn (vs. expected Y -1150bn).

More info on the Japan April trade deficit.

More on the Japanese March machinery order data - strong beat.

China -0.08%. Car sales in China up 27% m/m in the first half of May.

Hong Kong -2.25%

Australia -1.59%. Australian April Jobs: Employment +4.0K (vs. +30K expected) & Jobless rate 3.9%. (3.9%)

India -1.74%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones down -1164.52 points or -3.57% at 31490.06, S&P 500 down -165.17 points or 4.04% at 3923.67, while Nasdaq down -566.36 points or -4.73% at 11418.16.

NZ PPI for Q1 2022, PPI input and output both surge higher.

Coming on Friday Asia time - Japanese inflation data for April.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.61% to $110.87 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.09% to $110.78 per barrel.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.04%; S&P 500 +0.09%; Nasdaq -0.16%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.