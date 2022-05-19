MPC Container Ships ASA GAAP EPS of $0.26, revenue of $142.9M

May 19, 2022 1:56 AM ETMPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • MPC Container Ships ASA press release (OTCPK:MPZZF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.26.
  • Revenue of $142.9M (+160.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $97.8M and adjusted net profit of $76.9M in Q1 2022.
  • Utilization of 98.8% in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: 99.2%).
  • Average time charter equivalent of $24,845 per day in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: USD 10,502 per day).
  • As at 31 March 2022, the Group owns and operates 65 container vessels, whereof 60 are fully owned and 5 are operated in a joint venture. Furthermore, the Group has 2 newbuilds on order expected for delivery in Q1 2024.
