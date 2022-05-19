Mercurity Fintech Holding receives listing deficiency notice from Nasdaq

May 19, 2022 2:17 AM ETMercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq notified Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) of its deficiency related to its failure to file Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2021.
  • The company has a period of 14 days until May 27, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements.
  • If the plan is accepted the company will be provided up to 180 calendar days days from the prescribed Filing due date or until October 28, 2022 to regain compliance.
  • The company intends to submit such Plan to Nasdaq as soon as practicable prior to May 27, 2022.
