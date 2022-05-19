Golden Ocean GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.26, revenue of $265.18M beats by $78.55M; issues Q2 and Q3 guidance
May 19, 2022 2:37 AM ETGolden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), GDOCYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Golden Ocean press release (NASDAQ:GOGL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $265.18M (+67.8% Y/Y) beats by $78.55M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $149.4M for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $94.2M from $243.5M for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Company achieved an average TCE rate for the fleet of $24,330 per day in the first quarter of 2022 compared to that of $35,256 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Company's estimated TCE rates for the second quarter of 2022 are $28,300 per day for 78% of available days for Capesize vessels and $27,500 per day for 77% of available days for Panamax vessels.
- For the third quarter of 2022, the Company has secured 15% of total days at an average rate of $38,200 per day for Capesize vessels and 33% of total days for Panamax vessels at an average rate of $34,900 per day.
- The Company believes it is well-positioned in the near term, with highly profitable charter coverage for most of its available days in the second quarter of 2022 and approximately 21% of its available days in the third quarter of 2022.