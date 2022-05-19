Golden Ocean GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.26, revenue of $265.18M beats by $78.55M; issues Q2 and Q3 guidance

May 19, 2022 2:37 AM ETGolden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), GDOCYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Golden Ocean press release (NASDAQ:GOGL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.26.
  • Revenue of $265.18M (+67.8% Y/Y) beats by $78.55M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $149.4M for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $94.2M from $243.5M for the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Company achieved an average TCE rate for the fleet of $24,330 per day in the first quarter of 2022 compared to that of $35,256 per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The Company's estimated TCE rates for the second quarter of 2022 are $28,300 per day for 78% of available days for Capesize vessels and $27,500 per day for 77% of available days for Panamax vessels.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, the Company has secured 15% of total days at an average rate of $38,200 per day for Capesize vessels and 33% of total days for Panamax vessels at an average rate of $34,900 per day.
  • The Company believes it is well-positioned in the near term, with highly profitable charter coverage for most of its available days in the second quarter of 2022 and approximately 21% of its available days in the third quarter of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.