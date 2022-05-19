ICL Planet Startup Hub to team up with Startlife

May 19, 2022 3:13 AM ETICL Group Ltd (ICL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ICL (NYSE:ICL) has join forces with startup accelerator StartLife in its quest to develop next generation of crop nutrition and food tech startups.
  • Both firms are fully geared toward accelerating the business development and growth of early-stage startups, and this integration enables them to advance in their shared mission.
  • Headquartered in Israel, ICL Planet Startup Hub serves as the vehicle ICL uses to cultivate, nurture and accelerate innovation in the AgriFood tech ecosystem, through open innovation and collaboration on a global basis.
  • ICL Planet Startup Hub is already an active investor in several AgriFood startups, most recently in alternative protein companies Plantible and Protera.
  • Shares are up 1.57% after-hours.
