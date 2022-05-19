Joby Aviation acquires Avionyx to stimulate aerospace software certification in stock and cash deal - TechCrunch
California-based firm Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) on Wednesday has introduced the acquisition of Avionyx, an aerospace software program engineering agency, TechCrunch's reports.
The businesses did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Jobby said it was an acquisition, which means Avionyx will become a wholly-owned subsidiary with Avionics staff to join Jobby and is a combination of equity and cash deal.
Joby’s piloted five-seat eVTOL plane can carry 4 passengers at speeds of as much as 200 miles per hour, with a most vary of 150 miles on a single cost, the corporate stated.
By undertaking Avionyx, which has more than 30 years of experience in the aerospace environment with Joby since last year, Joby will be able to do what many companies are trying to do. It will be vertically integrated.
Further, purchasing Avionyx will help the agency support Joby’s aircraft type certification program. Avionyx is not just FAA but worked with European Union Aviation Safety Agency in the past.
In addition to supporting Joby’s FAA certification program, Avionyx, an AS-9100D certified supplier, will continue to work to support the broader aviation community.