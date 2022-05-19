European stocks fall as inflation fears rattle global markets

May 19, 2022 4:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • London -2.00%.
  • Germany -2.01%.
  • France -1.91%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.83% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid into negative territory.
  • Stateside on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its biggest loss since 2020 after major retailers warned of rising cost pressures, confirming investors’ worst fears over rising inflation.
  • Eurozone March current account balance -€1.57 billion vs €20.8 billion prior.
  • Coming up in the session: Eurozone March construction output at 0900 GMT; UK May CBI trends total orders, selling prices at 1000 GMT.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 2.85%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 0.95%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than five basis point to 1.81%.
  • European futures lower. FTSE -2.04%; CAC -2.08%; DAX -1.75% and EURO STOXX -1.64%.
