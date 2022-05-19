Carnival Corporation prices $1.0B debt offering to refinance 2023 maturities

May 19, 2022 4:36 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUK, CUKPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) announced that Carnival Corporation has priced the private offering of $1.0B of 10.5% senior unsecured notes due on June 1, 2030.
  • Offering is expected to close on May 25, 2022.
  • The notes will pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing on December 1, 2022, at a rate of 10.5% per year and are callable beginning June 1, 2025.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used to make scheduled principal payments on debt during fiscal 2023 and for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares are down 2.02% premarket.
