Valneva stock rises as EMA accepts COVID vaccine filing, panel to begin review
May 19, 2022 4:40 AM ETValneva SE (VALN)INRLFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) (OTCPK:INRLF) said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing authorization application (MAA) for COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
- The French company's stock rose ~9% to €10.94 on May 19 on the Euronext Paris where it trades under the ticker VLA.
- The company said the acceptance meant that MAA was advancing from the rolling review process and starting a formal review process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP).
- Valneva added that if the CHMP accepts the conditional MAA, it expects to receive a positive opinion by the EMA panel in June.
- Earlier in the week, Valneva said the European Commission (EC) intended to terminate its advance purchase agreement for the inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
- Under the agreement, Valneva had 30 days from May 13, to get a marketing authorization or propose an acceptable remediation plan. The company had said it would work with the EC and member states to agree to a remediation plan and to make VLA2001 available to those member states who still want the vaccine.