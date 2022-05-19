Valneva stock rises as EMA accepts COVID vaccine filing, panel to begin review

May 19, 2022

  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) (OTCPK:INRLF) said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted its marketing authorization application (MAA) for COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
  • The French company's stock rose ~9% to €10.94 on May 19 on the Euronext Paris where it trades under the ticker VLA.
  • The company said the acceptance meant that MAA was advancing from the rolling review process and starting a formal review process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP).
  • Valneva added that if the CHMP accepts the conditional MAA, it expects to receive a positive opinion by the EMA panel in June.
  • Earlier in the week, Valneva said the European Commission (EC) intended to terminate its advance purchase agreement for the inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.
  • Under the agreement, Valneva had 30 days from May 13, to get a marketing authorization or propose an acceptable remediation plan. The company had said it would work with the EC and member states to agree to a remediation plan and to make VLA2001 available to those member states who still want the vaccine.
