Jacobs chosen by TEPCO to support fukushima clean-up
May 19, 2022 4:52 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)
- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Tokyo Electric Power Company Inc. (TEPCO) to support decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Japan.
- Per the terms of five-year framework pact, Jacobs will draw on deep domain knowledge and decades of experience on major U.S. and U.K. nuclear sites to provide program and project management services to TEPCO's Fukushima Decontamination and Decommissioning Engineering Company.
- The framework to tackle environmental challenges at world's most complex decommissioning site, such as treatment of contaminated water, decontaminated water release, spent fuel, fuel debris and general site improvements.
- Under this new framework, Jacobs' specialists in Japan and the UK will be embedded within the client's organization to assist in further development of in-house decommissioning and engineering capabilities, which will assume responsibility for work previously contracted out since 2016.