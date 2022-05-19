Canaan GAAP EPADS of $0.41 in-line, revenue of $213.9M in-line; issues Q2 revenue guidance

May 19, 2022 4:59 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Canaan press release (NASDAQ:CAN): Q1 GAAP EPADS of $0.41 in-line.
  • Revenue of $213.9M (+236.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Total computing power sold was 4.3M Thash/s, representing an increase of 119.1% from 2.0M Thash/s in the same period of 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company held cryptocurrency assets that comprised 166.96 Bitcoins, with a carrying value of $7.1M.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects total net revenues to be in the range of $252.4M to $283.9M vs. consensus of $276.08M, representing an increase of 48% to 67% from the second quarter of 2021.
