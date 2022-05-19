Vipshop Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.33, revenue of $4B; issues Q2 revenue guidance

May 19, 2022 5:06 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vipshop press release (NYSE:VIPS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.33.
  • Revenue of $4B (-11.27% Y/Y).
  • GMV for the first quarter of 2022 was RMB42.6 billion, as compared with RMB46.1 billion in the prior year period.
  • The number of active customers for the first quarter of 2022 was 42.2M, as compared with 45.8M in the prior year period.
  • Total orders for the first quarter of 2022 were 166.4M, as compared with 175.5M in the prior year period.
  • For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB22.2 billion and RMB23.7 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of approximately 25% to 20% vs. estimates of -13.74 decline in growth Y/Y.
