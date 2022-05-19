Bayer, Merck's Verquvo gets approval in China to treat certain patients with heart failure
May 19, 2022 5:08 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), BAYZFMRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medical Products Administration approved Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Merck's (MRK) Verquvo to treat to treat certain patients with heart failure (HF).
- Verquvo (vericiguat ) can now be used in China to reduce the risk of HF hospitalization or requiring intravenous (IV) diuretics in emergency, in adults with symptomatic chronic HF and reduced ejection fraction (less than 45%) who are stabilized after a recent decompensation event with IV therapy, also called worsening heart failure event.
- The German conglomerate said Verquvo is approved in the EU, U.S. Japan, and several other countries.
- Bayer is jointly developing Verquvo with Merck.