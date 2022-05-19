Mainz Biomed teams up with Dante Labs to sell colorectal cancer test in Italy, UAE
May 19, 2022 5:25 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) has partnered with Dante Labs to commercialize its at-home colorectal cancer detection test ColoAlert in Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
- Mainz said ColoAlert is currently marketed in Europe, and the collaboration with Dante marks the test's initial launch in the Middle East.
- The companies will first launch ColoAlert in Italy and the UAE using Dante's commercial channels.
- Mainz said in a May 19 press release that samples will initially be processed at its in-house facility and then Dante will buy Mainz's CE-IVD polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay kits and transition all test processing to Dante's automated genomic sequencing laboratories in Italy and Dubai to offer localized service.