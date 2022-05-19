International Airlines orders up to 150 737 Jets from Boeing
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) and International Airlines announced an order for a combined total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s, plus 100 options,
- The airline has done it as part of the airline's short-haul fleet renewal and aircraft is more fuel efficient than those they will replace thus meeting its sustainability goals.
- The 737-8-200 will enable IAG to configure the airplane with up to 200 seats, increasing revenue potential and reducing fuel consumption.
- In early May, Boeing said that supply chain disruptions have slowed production and deliveries of its 737 MAX plane in recent weeks, but it does not expect any change to its overall plan for the year.
- Boeing shares trading 1.1% down premarket.