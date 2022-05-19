Mastercard and OPay ink strategic partnership for growing cashless ecosystem
May 19, 2022
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Fintech giant, OPay announced a strategic partnership for enabling OPay consumers and merchants in the region to engage with brands and businesses anywhere across the globe led by Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to the OPay eWallet.
- This partnership marks Mastercard's step towards expanding access to digital payments, enable multiple lifestyle services, create new pathways to financial inclusion and support the next generation of super-apps.
- In the initial phase of this partnership, OPay customers will benefit from the Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to their OPay wallets, to shop at well-known global brands for leisure, travel, accommodation, entertainment, streaming services and more.
- Since its operations started in 2018, OPay's active users have grown to 15M in dozens of markets in which it operates.