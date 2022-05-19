Onion Global surpasses RMB100M in GMV for the first three days during the 2022 shopping festival
May 19, 2022 6:28 AM ETOnion Global Limited (OG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) generated over RMB100M in GMV within the first three days of its 2022 High Five Shopping Festival and and the total number of orders was over 230 thousand.
- More than 13,000 Standard Product Units (SPUs) offered by over 1,000 brands participated in the festival this year.
- O'Mall platform sourced the products from 32 countries/regions, of which Australia was the top original country/region in terms of GMV during the first three days of the festival this year.
- The eight-day shopping festival started on May 13, 2022 and will go on until May 20, 2022.
- "Onion Global will closely follow and monitor new consumption trends developing from the ongoing pandemic, dive deeper into the characteristics of younger generation consumers, and incubate and provide the most attractive and cost-effective products to consumers. The selection of camping, gifting and health products for promotion during this shopping festival was specifically curated based on our in-depth market and consumer data analysis." said founder and CEO Mr. Cong (Kenny) Li