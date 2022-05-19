Eagle Materials GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.21, revenue of $413.19M beats by $12.51M

May 19, 2022 6:32 AM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Materials press release (NYSE:EXP): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $413.19M (+20.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.51M.
  • “As we begin our new fiscal year, Eagle is well-positioned, both financially and geographically, to capitalize on the underlying demand fundamentals that are expected to support steady and sustainable construction activity growth over the near- and long-term. We expect that infrastructure investment should increase in the latter part of our fiscal year, as federal funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begins in earnest. And, despite recent interest rate increases, housing demand remains strong across our geographies, outpacing the supply of homes. Nonresidential construction activity is also picking up.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.