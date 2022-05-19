Eagle Materials GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.21, revenue of $413.19M beats by $12.51M
May 19, 2022 6:32 AM ETEagle Materials Inc. (EXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Eagle Materials press release (NYSE:EXP): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.90 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $413.19M (+20.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.51M.
- “As we begin our new fiscal year, Eagle is well-positioned, both financially and geographically, to capitalize on the underlying demand fundamentals that are expected to support steady and sustainable construction activity growth over the near- and long-term. We expect that infrastructure investment should increase in the latter part of our fiscal year, as federal funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act begins in earnest. And, despite recent interest rate increases, housing demand remains strong across our geographies, outpacing the supply of homes. Nonresidential construction activity is also picking up.”