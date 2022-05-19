Every bull market since World War II has had at least one correction before becoming a bear market, Leuthold Group notes.

This time would be different.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) "is knocking on the door of a bear-market collapse without having yet experienced an isolated correction,' strategist Jim Paulen wrote. "If the bear market forecast by so many actually does soon occur, we can include yet another factoid to the contemporary environment that is unique to the entire post-war era!(In addition to all the other 'first-time events,' like a killer pandemic, unprecedented supply disruptions, and massive never-before-seen economic policies.)"

"Meaningless, perhaps, but nonetheless intriguing ..."

Stock index futures are pointing to further declines this morning.