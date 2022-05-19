Bavarian Nordic stock jumps on smallpox vaccine Imvanex deal in Europe to fight monkeypox

May 19, 2022 6:45 AM ETBavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY), BVNKFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Monkeypox title background

blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) said it secured a contract with an undisclosed European country to supply its Imvanex smallpox vaccine in response to new cases of monkeypox in May.
  • The company's stock rose ~13.83% to DKK160.9 on May 19, on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker BAVA.
  • While the first European case was confirmed on May 7, more than 20 cases have been confirmed in England, Portugal and Spain, said the company in a May 19 press release.
  • Denmark-based Bavarian said its smallpox vaccine is approved in the U.S. as Jynneos and in Canada as Imvamune. In both countries the approval extends to cover the monkeypox indication.
  • The company added that Imvanex is approved in Europe for smallpox but has previously been provided for off-label use in response to monkeypox cases.
  • The order has no impact on Bavarian's guidance for 2022, said the company.
