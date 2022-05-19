A panel of outside experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the use of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) vaccine as a booster shot for children aged 5 – 11 years.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted for the messenger-RNA-based vaccine allowing its use in the age category as an additional shot five months after the primary series.

However, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is unlikely to recommend the vaccine as a booster shot for all children in the age group, some experts said, highlighting the limited impact of the Omicron variant in children.

CDC advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations, and the federal agency usually follows them for a final decision.

"Omicron and other Omicron-like variants have caused some degree of illness in children, but it has been less than Delta, so is there sufficient benefit (from a booster)?" Reuters reported quoting Dr. William Schaffner, who functions as the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases liaison to ACIP.

Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, noted that boosters are likely to have a limited impact on the pandemic despite their short-term protection against mild disease and some additional protection against severe disease in at-risk children.

