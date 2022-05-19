BJ’s Wholesale Club Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.15, revenue of $4.39B beats by $150M
May 19, 2022 6:47 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BJ’s Wholesale Club press release (NYSE:BJ): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $4.39B (+16.1% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- Total comparable club sales increased by 14.4% year-over-year.
- Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 4.1% year-over-year.
- Membership fee income increased by 11.9% to $96.6 million year-over-year.
- Digitally enabled sales growth was 26.0%.
- Maintained strong balance sheet with quarter ended funded leverage of 0.9x.
“We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter and remain optimistic that the strength of our core business will continue to drive long-term growth,” said Laura Felice, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, BJ's Wholesale. “Our fiscal year 2022 EPS outlook of flat year-over-year remains unchanged.”
- Shares -5.63% PM.