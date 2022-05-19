Advanced Drainage Systems GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.09, revenue of $678.2M beats by $54.29M
May 19, 2022 6:49 AM ETAdvanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Advanced Drainage Systems press release (NYSE:WMS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $678.2M (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $54.29M.
Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company issued the following targets for fiscal 2023. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.100 billion to $3.200 billion vs consensus of $3.07B. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $800 to $820 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $150 million to $180 million