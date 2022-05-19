Derichebourg Group to acquire 14.7% stake of Elior Group
May 19, 2022 6:49 AM ETElior Group SA (ELORY), ELROFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Derichebourg Group to acquire 14.7% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group (OTC:ELORY) from BIM and Mr. Gilles Cojan, by June 30, 2022.
- Upon closure of the deal, Derichebourg Group will hold 19.6% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group.
- Elior Group acknowledges that Derichebourg Group’s vision for Elior Group’s future is based on a long-term shareholder commitment and that Derichebourg Group does not intend to launch a tender offer on the remaining share capital of Elior.
- Derichebourg Group intends to apply for two directors seats on Elior Group’s board.