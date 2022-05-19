Derichebourg Group to acquire 14.7% stake of Elior Group

May 19, 2022 6:49 AM ETElior Group SA (ELORY), ELROFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Derichebourg Group to acquire 14.7% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group (OTC:ELORY) from BIM and Mr. Gilles Cojan, by June 30, 2022.
  • Upon closure of the deal, Derichebourg Group will hold 19.6% of the share capital and voting rights of Elior Group.
  • Elior Group acknowledges that Derichebourg Group’s vision for Elior Group’s future is based on a long-term shareholder commitment and that Derichebourg Group does not intend to launch a tender offer on the remaining share capital of Elior.
  • Derichebourg Group intends to apply for two directors seats on Elior Group’s board. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.